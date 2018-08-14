SABC signs deal to keep supplying DStv with news, and programmes from the 1980s
The SABC, which is in the midst of a severe financial crisis, has signed a new commercial channel supply agreement with pay TV operator MultiChoice.
The agreement will allow the SABC News channel 404 and SABC Encore channels to continue to be broadcast on Multichoice’s DStv platform.
A previous deal between the two organisations signed in 2013 and worth about R533m was flagged by a Parliamentary inquiry as possibly being unlawful. That deal, which was about to lapse, gave Multichoice access to the SABC’s entire archive. Under the deal, the SABC agreed to supply a 24-hour news channel and an entertainment channel.
A condition of the deal was that the SABC support Multichoice’s proposal to have set-top boxes, meant to be introduced as part of the government’s digital migration programme, encryption-free.
Free-to-air service provider eSat TV wants set-top boxes encoded to fight Multichoice’s monopoly on pay television.
In a statement on Tuesday, the SABC said the new agreement with the private broadcaster "follows extensive discussions between the parties as the previous contract is set to expire. SABC and Multichoice believe that this agreement will give their relationship a new start".
The SABC did not disclose how much it would earn from the new deal. Calls to spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago went unanswered.
The public broadcaster said its archives, which it uses to produce SABC Encore, "remain the wholly owned property of the SABC".
The previous contract had been criticised by industry players and civil society organisations, who argued that the deal was anticompetitive. Industry sources have stated that the SABC was grossly underpaid. They pointed out that e.tv received about R400m a year for providing MultiChoice with a single news channel, eNCA.
"We were in negotiations for Multichoice to pay R500m a year. It essentially means the SABC was robbed of R2bn over five years," according to one source.
Despite this, former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng allegedly pocketed at least R10m for orchestrating the deal.
On Tuesday, SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe said the broadcaster "welcomes the new agreement with Multichoice, which will bring certainty to our viewers and our staff".
"The board and management of the SABC are satisfied that the agreement meets both the commercial and governance needs of the SABC. The SABC looks forward to delivering high-quality channels into the future," he said.
Multichoice SA CEO Calvo Mawela said: "We are pleased to be able to continue to carry these channels on DStv. We have a long-standing relationship with SABC and are happy that we have reached a mutually beneficial agreement. We look forward to continue working with SABC to deliver great entertainment to our customers."
