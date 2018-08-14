SABC signs deal to keep supplying DStv with news, and programmes from the 1980s

A condition of the deal was that the SABC support Multichoice’s proposal to have set-top boxes, meant to be introduced as part of the government’s digital migration programme, encryption-free.

Free-to-air service provider eSat TV wants set-top boxes encoded to fight Multichoice’s monopoly on pay television.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SABC said the new agreement with the private broadcaster "follows extensive discussions between the parties as the previous contract is set to expire. SABC and Multichoice believe that this agreement will give their relationship a new start".

The SABC did not disclose how much it would earn from the new deal. Calls to spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago went unanswered.

The public broadcaster said its archives, which it uses to produce SABC Encore, "remain the wholly owned property of the SABC".

The previous contract had been criticised by industry players and civil society organisations, who argued that the deal was anticompetitive. Industry sources have stated that the SABC was grossly underpaid. They pointed out that e.tv received about R400m a year for providing MultiChoice with a single news channel, eNCA.