"During my meeting with him in Cape Town in 2017, he informed me that he feared for his life and that the book would stir a hornet’s nest. He also said that those who had done the bidding of the former government were still around and had never been called to account‚" she said.

Minnie’s son‚ Markus Mordiac‚ wrote a chilling post about the book nine days ago‚ in a post on Facebook.

"When dad finished this book he sent me a copy. I got through the first two chapters and then stopped‚ tears and a heavy heart‚ knowing my father was about to dive into something that could kill him‚" he said.

"We have always had our different opinions and an opposite take on life. I never understood why he was so angry yet so protective of me while growing up.