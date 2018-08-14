‘I want people arrested,’ Aaron Motsoaledi demands as cartels continue defrauding the state
The Sunday Times says state attorneys are colluding with unscrupulous lawyers who have cost taxpayers more than R80bn by unlawfully settling and losing cases
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he wants to see those who colluded with the state attorney’s office to defraud the state through fraudulent legal claims, in jail.
"I want people arrested. There are lawyers‚ private lawyers in the Eastern Cape that need to be arrested. Why is it taking so long? We need to break these cartels and networks‚" Motsoaledi said at a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday.
On my own, I uncovered that R100m of that is fraudulentAaron Motsoaledi, health minister
As a result‚ police minister Bheki Cele said he instructed the head of the Hawks‚ advocate Godfrey Lebeya‚ on Tuesday‚ to pursue criminal charges against some of those implicated in collusion with the state attorney’s office.
"There are matters where the police has to act … and the SIU (Special Investigating Unit) will continue its work‚" he said.
The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that state attorneys who colluded with unscrupulous lawyers had cost taxpayers more than R80bn by unlawfully settling cases and losing cases by the state.
The department of health is worst affected‚ followed by the department of police and then the department of correctional services.
The weekend report further noted that the Eastern Cape was the most affected, with 80% of claims against the health department‚ in one region‚ are represented by only five lawyers.
Further‚ it emerged that cases were being dropped after the SIU descended upon one legal firm. The SIU has now set up a team to begin investigating the office of the state attorney‚ which is expected to last more than 12 months.
SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi said the investigation would be multipronged and include a number of people with different skills. He said it would include forensic investigators‚ lawyers and even accountants.
"It’s important that we get skills within the team … the actual number of the team will be finalised in a week or two‚" Mothibi said.
Justice minister Michael Masutha said that apart from the SIU investigation and the criminal probe‚ disciplinary action would be taken. "We therefore encourage anyone who can assist by providing useful information to avail themselves to the SIU to assist in the investigation‚" he said.
Masutha said they hoped the SIU probe would bring an end to the collusion, in which fictitious claims were made against the state.
Motsoaledi confirmed that his department was sued for more than R56bn in the last financial year in medical malpractice claims, and said he believed a lot of it was fraudulent.
"On my own, I uncovered that R100m of that is fraudulent‚" he said.
Cele said the police were both victims and perpetrators of the fraudulent activity‚ saying they colluded with the state attorney in claims against the department.
"Some of our members collude and collaborate with these kinds of people‚" he said.
He said he became aware of a R34m settlement that was paid unlawfully when the alleged victim was still facing a trial.
