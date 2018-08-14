As a result‚ police minister Bheki Cele said he instructed the head of the Hawks‚ advocate Godfrey Lebeya‚ on Tuesday‚ to pursue criminal charges against some of those implicated in collusion with the state attorney’s office.

"There are matters where the police has to act … and the SIU (Special Investigating Unit) will continue its work‚" he said.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that state attorneys who colluded with unscrupulous lawyers had cost taxpayers more than R80bn by unlawfully settling cases and losing cases by the state.

The department of health is worst affected‚ followed by the department of police and then the department of correctional services.

The weekend report further noted that the Eastern Cape was the most affected, with 80% of claims against the health department‚ in one region‚ are represented by only five lawyers.

Further‚ it emerged that cases were being dropped after the SIU descended upon one legal firm. The SIU has now set up a team to begin investigating the office of the state attorney‚ which is expected to last more than 12 months.