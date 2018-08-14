National

BLF needs prosecution unit because Afriforum’s targets ‘are all black people’

14 August 2018 - 18:07 Naledi Shange
Concerned that only black people are being targeted by private prosecutions‚ Black First Land First (BLF) has established its own private litigation and prosecution unit.

"Our main area of focus is to start with the cases that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are sitting on that involve serious white-collar corruption," BLF said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We will soon be writing both to the police commissioner and the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) and demanding the status of investigations with regard to the cases that we intend to target.

"This includes those cases that involve senior NPA officials‚ past and present‚ who‚ in turn‚ divert attention away from themselves and pretend to be holy cows‚ while working in cohorts with the General Council of the Bar‚ FUL and AfriForum for self-servings ends [sic]‚" the statement continued.

The group criticised AfriForum’s own private prosecution unit, which is led by prominent prosecutor Gerrie Nel.

"Their targets are all black people or people who are or perceived to be of a certain political affiliation. Those nongovernmental organisations will never demand prosecution of Gen Johan Booysen for the massacre of about 28 people during the reign of terror of the Cato Manor death squad of the South African Police Service. To the contrary‚ they project him as a hero. And the list is endless‚" the BLF said.

The organisation‚ which is led by former EFF member Andile Mngxitama‚ said AfriForum "cannot be allowed to have free rein to reverse our gains by practicing racism under the guise of the rule of law".

