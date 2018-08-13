National

Ships asked to keep eye out for 13 containers that fell off a ship near Durban harbour

The containers slipped off the MSC Chloe container vessel after a huge swell while drifting about 22 nautical miles from the harbour late last week

13 August 2018 - 16:52 Bobby Jordan
Durban harbour. Picture: ISTOCK
Cape Town — Shipping traffic in the vicinity of Durban harbour is being urged to "keep a sharp lookout" for 13 shipping containers lost in a heavy swell.

The containers slipped off the MSC Chloe container vessel while drifting about 22 nautical miles from Durban harbour late last week‚ according to a statement issued on Monday by the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa).

At the time the vessel was awaiting berthing instructions.

"MSC has confirmed the contents of the containers as general cargo ranging from cardboard boxes‚ plastic bottles‚ machinery shafts and agricultural supplies‚" the Samsa statement said. "No lost container contained any IMDG [international maritime dangerous goods] cargo or marine pollutants.

"Reportedly the vessel was drifting and awaiting berthing instructions when a huge swell struck … and caused the vessel to roll about 30 degrees on either side, thus leading to the containers falling off their stacked position‚" Samsa said in the statement.

Odious Brics loan for Durban port project will not go unopposed

Besides being a threat to the environment, the expansion is costly and risks becoming a white elephant, write Desmond D’Sa and Patrick Bond
Opinion
2 months ago

Huge waves and high winds bring some operations at Richards Bay port to a halt

The Transnet National Port Authority says operations will resume only when weather conditions improve, and that Durban’s port remains open
National
2 months ago

