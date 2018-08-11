Former Muslim Judicial Council president Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks has died at the age of 53‚ the MJC announced early on Saturday.

His successor as MJC president‚ Shaykh Irafaan Abrahams‚ said Hendricks was "a visionary with outstanding leadership abilities‚ oratory skills and a passion and willingness to serve the community".

Hendricks was born in the Western Cape town of Worcester and became assistant imam at the local mosque aged 25‚ after studying at darul ulooms (Islamic seminaries) in Newcastle‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ and Lucknow‚ India.

He went on to be imam at the Wellington Mosque‚ principal and president of the Islamic Education Council of the Boland‚ a lecturer in Quranic studies at the Islamic College of South Africa‚ imam at the Nurul Hudaa Masjied in Belhar and a lecturer and assistant principal at the MJC’s Darul Arqam Islamic Institute.

He was first deputy president of the MJC from 2001 to 2006‚ then president until 2016.

An MJC statement said: "Moulana’s ability as a task leader helped greatly in the advancement of projects and the establishment of departments like the Department of Quranic Affairs and the Al-Quds Foundation.