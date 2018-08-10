National

State IT agency power outage leaves home affairs virtually nonoperational

The websites of the presidency and the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) have also been affected

10 August 2018 - 17:17 Bekezela Phakathi
A home affairs office in Alberton, south of Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL/ SUNDAY TIMES
A home affairs office in Alberton, south of Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL/ SUNDAY TIMES

A power outage at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) on Friday affected the systems of some government departments, including the presidency and the department of home affairs.

Earlier on Friday, the department confirmed that it was experiencing system downtime due to power supply issues at Sita.

"Offices are unable to render all services due to the home affairs national identification system (Hanis), national population register, and live capture systems that are not working. All birth, marriages, death, smart id and passport services are affected," home affairs spokesperson Thabo Mokgola said.

The problem had not been resolved by 4pm on Friday, Mokgola confirmed. He said Sita and home affairs technicians were investigating the problem, and that clients would be updated on when services would be restored.

The websites of the presidency and the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) had also been affected. The presidency website was not responsive at 4pm.

Sita could not be reached for comment.

In July, home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba said his department experienced about 20 system down-times a month due to frequent system failures including power cuts, unresponsive generators and problems with Telkom data lines. That resulted in bottlenecks.

The minister said at the time that IT company Dimension Data had been hired to assess networks at the department’s 184 live-capture offices in order to establish the cause of inefficiencies.

State IT agency says it will ensure government systems cannot be tampered with

Sita has been embroiled in controversy over claims of corruption and its apparent lack of control over IT programs designed for the police, among ...
National
3 months ago

How firm’s fight to retain multimillion-rand deal with Correctional Services hit a wall

High court dismisses Integritron Integrated Solutions’s application to challenge the government's  cancellation of the contract
National
1 month ago

Scopa sets Hawks on misspent billions at state departments and Sita

The Department of International Relations, the Department of Basic Education and the State Information Technology Agency incurred billions in ...
National
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi finally give ...
National
2.
State IT agency power outage leaves home affairs ...
National
3.
Constitutional Court to rule on Shaun Abrahams’s ...
National
4.
Independent panel zero-rates more items for VAT
National

Related Articles

How firm’s fight to retain multimillion-rand deal with Correctional Services ...
National

State IT agency says it will ensure government systems cannot be tampered with
National

Scopa sets Hawks on misspent billions at state departments and Sita
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.