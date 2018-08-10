State IT agency power outage leaves home affairs virtually nonoperational

A power outage at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) on Friday affected the systems of some government departments, including the presidency and the department of home affairs.

Earlier on Friday, the department confirmed that it was experiencing system downtime due to power supply issues at Sita.

"Offices are unable to render all services due to the home affairs national identification system (Hanis), national population register, and live capture systems that are not working. All birth, marriages, death, smart id and passport services are affected," home affairs spokesperson Thabo Mokgola said.

The problem had not been resolved by 4pm on Friday, Mokgola confirmed. He said Sita and home affairs technicians were investigating the problem, and that clients would be updated on when services would be restored.

The websites of the presidency and the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) had also been affected. The presidency website was not responsive at 4pm.

Sita could not be reached for comment.

In July, home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba said his department experienced about 20 system down-times a month due to frequent system failures including power cuts, unresponsive generators and problems with Telkom data lines. That resulted in bottlenecks.

The minister said at the time that IT company Dimension Data had been hired to assess networks at the department’s 184 live-capture offices in order to establish the cause of inefficiencies.