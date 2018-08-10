State capture probe to cost taxpayers a pretty penny

R580m — that is how much SA taxpayers have spent on inquiries into the Marikana massacre, free tertiary education and the arms deal, and will now spend on the commission into state capture.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo stated in May that his investigation would cost R230m for the first six months of its existence, making it the most expensive inquiry in recent history. But, while these four major inquiries were and are intended to investigate some of SA’s most significant sources of socioeconomic and political crises, it is unclear if the millions spent on them have achieved any real outcomes.

Arguably one of the biggest criticisms of the effectiveness of commissions is that the executive is not obliged to act on their recommendations. They can consider them, but decide not to implement them.

Judge Willie Seriti’s four-year-long inquiry into SA’s multibillion-rand arms deal cost R137m — and has been slammed as a whitewash.

That inquiry, which found no evidence of fraud or corruption in the arms deal, is being challenged by Corruption Watch and the Right2Know campaign.

Marikana massacre

The nearly four-year-long inquiry into the Marikana massacre, which cost the state R157m — close to the nearly R160m settlement paid earlier this year to 134 claimants in the Life Esidimeni tragedy — has also had a limited outcome.

As yet, the state has to act on the report’s recommendations that the victims of the massacre should be compensated.

According to figures released by the department of justice to Business Day, the Heher inquiry into the feasibility of free tertiary education cost taxpayers R56m over nearly two years. Former president Jacob Zuma chose not to act on the Heher commission’s finding that there was no capacity for the state to provide free tertiary education to all students in the country. Instead, Zuma announced that the government would subsidise free higher education for poor and working-class students.

In addition to the Zondo, Farlam, Heher and Seriti inquiries, several other thorny issues have become the subject of inquiries, including tax governance and administration issues at the SA Revenue Service (Nugent inquiry) and political killings in KwaZulu-Natal (Moerane commission).