Metrorail Gauteng forced to suspend trains as angry commuters trash staff cars
Commuters vandalised 15 personal staff vehicles at the Naledi station following delays due to theft of overhead wires
Metrorail Gauteng suspended trains between Naledi‚ Soweto and Johannesburg on Friday morning after angry commuters reportedly damaged 15 staff vehicles at the depot and Metrorail access gates at Naledi station‚ following delays attributed to theft of overhead wires.
"The Metrorail train service running between Naledi and Johannesburg has been disrupted this morning due to overhead catenary wires stolen at Inhlanzane. As a result, trains cannot move until technicians isolate the affected area‚" Metrorail Gauteng spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said on Friday morning.
Gauteng Metrorail acting provincial manager Goodman Matampi said: "It is unfortunate that we have to temporarily suspend the Naledi train service until further notice‚ as the train crew has to emotionally deal with the shock of vandalised personal belongings. This [increasing] negative behaviour in commuters of vandalising assets is condemned in the strongest possible terms and will, unfortunately, lead to total service suspension if it continues."
A diesel locomotive has been arranged to pull trains out of the section at Naledi which has no power. Metrorail Gauteng is making arrangements to transport monthly and weekly ticket holders from Naledi to Midway station.
