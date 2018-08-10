Metrorail Gauteng forced to suspend trains as angry commuters trash staff cars

Metrorail Gauteng suspended trains between Naledi‚ Soweto and Johannesburg on Friday morning after angry commuters reportedly damaged 15 staff vehicles at the depot and Metrorail access gates at Naledi station‚ following delays attributed to theft of overhead wires.

"The Metrorail train service running between Naledi and Johannesburg has been disrupted this morning due to overhead catenary wires stolen at Inhlanzane. As a result, trains cannot move until technicians isolate the affected area‚" Metrorail Gauteng spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said on Friday morning.