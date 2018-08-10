National

Metrorail Gauteng forced to suspend trains as angry commuters trash staff cars

Commuters vandalised 15 personal staff vehicles at the Naledi station following delays due to theft of overhead wires

10 August 2018 - 14:14 Staff Writer
Commuters make use of a bus service at the Naledi Train station in Soweto, 10 August 2018, Johannesburg. The train station halted its services after angry commuters vandalised a number of cars and infrastructure when they learnt that the station had closed due to cable theft. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL/ THE SUNDAY TIMES
Commuters make use of a bus service at the Naledi Train station in Soweto, 10 August 2018, Johannesburg. The train station halted its services after angry commuters vandalised a number of cars and infrastructure when they learnt that the station had closed due to cable theft. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL/ THE SUNDAY TIMES

Metrorail Gauteng suspended trains between Naledi‚ Soweto and Johannesburg on Friday morning after angry commuters reportedly damaged 15 staff vehicles at the depot and Metrorail access gates at Naledi station‚ following delays attributed to theft of overhead wires.

"The Metrorail train service running between Naledi and Johannesburg has been disrupted this morning due to overhead catenary wires stolen at Inhlanzane. As a result, trains cannot move until technicians isolate the affected area‚" Metrorail Gauteng spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said on Friday morning.

Gauteng Metrorail acting provincial manager Goodman Matampi said: "It is unfortunate that we have to temporarily suspend the Naledi train service until further notice‚ as the train crew has to emotionally deal with the shock of vandalised personal belongings. This [increasing] negative behaviour in commuters of vandalising assets is condemned in the strongest possible terms and will, unfortunately, lead to total service suspension if it continues."

A diesel locomotive has been arranged to pull trains out of the section at Naledi which has no power. Metrorail Gauteng is making arrangements to transport monthly and weekly ticket holders from Naledi to Midway station.

Western Cape battles to put out the fires of railway safety crisis

With funds set aside for a special unit, consultant says solution lies in targeting select people, places and crimes, writes Neels Blom
National
1 month ago

Prasa trains are most dangerous, says rail report

The State of Safety Report highlights crime, cable theft and damage to signalling equipment
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Independent panel zero-rates more items for VAT
National
2.
Metrorail Gauteng forced to suspend trains as ...
National
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa plans to lay off 30,000 public ...
National
4.
Women are central to Julius Malema’s campaign to ...
National

Related Articles

Western Cape battles to put out the fires of railway safety crisis
National / Health

Transport minister meets with MEC for transport as more trains blaze in Cape ...
National

Prasa trains are most dangerous, says rail report
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.