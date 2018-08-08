Eskom has confirmed there were both police and internal investigations against 11 of its former senior executives and general managers.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said the utility pressed charges against the group at the Sandton police station several weeks ago.

"The charges are related to illegal procurements and conflicts of interest‚" Phasiwe said‚ refusing to divulge further details.

All 11 have since left Eskom.

"Some resigned and others were fired but none of them are still on the system‚" Phasiwe said.

Their departures did not mean that they would be exempted from Eskom’s disciplinary process, however.

TimesLIVE understands they are facing probes related to the R19bn irregular expenditure that took place at the utility between 2012 and 2018.

Sources at Eskom said a decision has been taken to try to recoup some money from the implicated executives.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Hawks will also be involved in this case‚ TimesLIVE understands.

Also‚ there are plans to do lifestyle audits on some of these officials.

An Eskom employee told TimesLIVE that between 60% and 70% of the incidents relating to the alleged R19bn irregular expenditure were related to administrative failures that happened under the leadership of some of the executives who have left.

"Ignorance from senior staff members led to this. In the period‚ tenders were given to individuals who are connected with the senior executives, and when they were asked about this‚ they jumped ship‚" said the source.

TimesLIVE spoke to one of the executives‚ who is unaware of a possible criminal probe.

"This is just nonsense‚ in my case‚ I know nothing about criminal charges laid against me‚" the executive said.

Recently appointed Eskom group CEO Phakamani Hadebe said last month: "As a leadership team‚ we are committed to eradicating corruption across all levels of the business and we are taking action against implicated individuals."

Gauteng police spokesman Capt Kay Makhubele and Hawks national spokesman Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said they could not confirm whether they were investigating any of these cases.