National

DA to table no-confidence motion for municipalities that used VBS Mutual Bank

Fifteen municipalities deposited R1.6bn with the bank, which the Reserve Bank says is unlikely to be recovered, but the DA says their mayors may have been complicit

08 August 2018 - 16:31 Linda Ensor
A branch of VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
A branch of VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The DA is to table motions of no confidence against the mayors of municipalities that illegally deposited funds with VBS Mutual Bank, now under curatorship.

A total of 15 local municipalities deposited R1.6bn with VBS in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and after being instructed not to do so by the Treasury. The Reserve Bank believes it is unlikely that these municipalities will recover much, if any, of their money from the bankrupt institution, which was allegedly looted by its top executives.

"It is unacceptable that these municipalities could potentially face collapse as their funds are unlikely to be recovered," DA spokesperson on co-operative governance and traditional affairs Kevin Mileham said. Those responsible had to be held accountable.

"Some of the implicated municipalities are among the worst run and most financially unstable municipalities in the country. It is a damning indictment on all the mayors of the affected municipalities as they may have allowed VBS to front for criminal activity in support of the uncaring ANC government."

The DA will hold a media briefing on Friday to outline its plans for the motions of no confidence.

PIC loses another director as board ructions deepen

Squabbling PIC board faces a meltdown over how to deal with accusations against CEO Daniel Matjila and CFO Matshepo More
Features
6 days ago

VBS: a bloodless, but not a victimless, bank heist

The bank’s collapse, and the alleged theft of R1.5bn by those who ran it, has left a trail of destruction, and dwarfs the R465m stolen in armed ...
Companies
9 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Another PIC director quits as board faces meltdown over governance divisions

Tantaswa Fubu leaves a divided board squabbling over whether to suspend its executive directors pending a forensic investigation into the fund ...
National
8 days ago

Kuben Naidoo on VBS and a 'conspiracy of lies'

Reserve Bank has learnt not to take auditors at their word
Business
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
DA to table no-confidence motion for ...
National
2.
Gauteng residents want shack dwellers moved off ...
National
3.
Eskom confirms police and internal investigations ...
National
4.
UCT may launch inquiry into Prof Bongani Mayosi’s ...
National

Related Articles

PIC loses another director as board ructions deepen
Features

Judge grants liquidation of VBS investor Vele
Companies / Financial Services

VBS: a bloodless, but not a victimless, bank heist
Companies / Financial Services

Kuben Naidoo on VBS and a 'conspiracy of lies'
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.