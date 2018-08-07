National

Hlaudi Motsoeneng has a date with the CCMA for final arguments in SABC dismissal

07 August 2018 - 11:16 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: SUNDAY WORLD
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: SUNDAY WORLD

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s dismissal case will be heard next week by the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Motsoeneng was fired by the public broadcaster in June last year. He is challenging his dismissal at the CCMA.

The matter is set down for next Thursday for his lawyers to present closing arguments on why his dismissal should be set aside.

His dismissal came after a finding by the disciplinary committee‚ chaired by Nazeer Cassim SC‚ that he was guilty of bringing the broadcaster into disrepute following a media conference he called on April 17 last year, when he had already been suspended.

In that conference‚ Motsoeneng defended his 90% local music content quota‚ criticised parliament’s ad hoc committee inquiring into the SABC‚ and insulted interim SABC board member Krish Naidoo.

The SABC has argued at the CCMA that Motsoeneng is not qualified to hold any position and that even if he were to be reinstated‚ he would fall short of the requirements.

