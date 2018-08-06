National

AgriSA vows to take fight for property rights to Constitutional Court

06 August 2018 - 17:27 Bekezela Phakathi
Residents build shacks on a piece of land in Ezibeleni. Picture: SIMTEMBILE MGIDI
Agricultural industry body AgriSA has vowed to go all the way to the Constitutional Court to protect property rights.

The organisation said on Monday it had noted the statement by the ANC that 139 farms will be targeted for expropriation without compensation.

The ANC’s land reform drive has sparked concern for the agricultural sector and the broader economy.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC would support an amendment to the Constitution that would make it clear how land can be expropriated without compensation.

The ANC said previously stated that it wanted to test the limits of section 25 of the Constitution regarding the compensation in the courts.

"Agri SA will closely monitor this situation and will be involved in test cases where principles of compensation will be clarified," said Dan Kriek, the president of Agri SA.

"Agri SA has already been involved in such matters and will not hesitate to do it again. It is the courts’ duty to interpret legislation and the Constitution."

Kriek said it was a priority for Agri SA to get more clarity on which farms will be targeted.

"The principle of compensation for expropriation is recognised internationally, although there are different standards for remuneration. Internationally, expropriation without compensation is only permitted in very limited circumstances. It would be extremely unfair and unacceptable to target farmers, who use land productively to feed the people of South Africa, by taking away their property without compensating them," he said.

"Agri SA will go to the Constitutional Court if needed to defend the principles of equity and protection of the rights of the individual."

