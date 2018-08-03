Police task-team closing in on KZN’s political killers

A prisoner serving time for another crime has been linked to the murder of ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa in July last year.

This was revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele at an inter-ministerial committee meeting in Durban on Friday on the progress of investigations into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cele also said that the police were close on the heels of the killers of ANC activist Musawenkosi "Maqatha" Mchunu at KwaPata in Pietermaritzburg on May 11, and Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole in March.

The spate of political killings prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa in May to instruct his security cluster ministers to act with speed in arresting those responsible. Friday’s meeting was attended by the National Police Commissioner, acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, and high-ranking officials from the Justice and Correctional Services department‚ National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the State Security Agency

Cele confirmed that another suspect linked to Magaqa’s murder was killed in a shoot-out with police after a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Durban in September last year. "We have identified the people that we need to get and put them in our hands. With the Sindiso one‚ we have identified that one person was killed and he was involved in other criminal activities. The other one is in prison for other things but we have begun to be link him to Sindiso."