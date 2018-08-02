National

UCT cardiologist Bongani Mayosi to receive special official funeral

02 August 2018 - 13:03 Staff Writer
Bongani Mayosi. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Bongani Mayosi. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial official funeral for the late cardiologist, Prof Bongani Mayosi.

Mayosi‚ the 51-year-old dean of health sciences at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and a world-renowned cardiologist‚ died on Friday July 27. His devastated family confirmed that he had taken his own life after a long battle with depression.

Special provincial official funerals are designated for distinguished persons in SA. Ramaphosa instructed that the national flag be flown at half-mast in the Western Cape on Saturday, when his funeral will be held in Cape Town.

Mayosi was the dean of the faculty of health sciences at the University of Cape Town and an A-rated National Research Foundation researcher.

Ramaphosa again extended his deepest condolences to Mayosi’s family‚ relatives‚ friends and the health science community, on Thursday. A memorial service will be held for Mayosi at UCT on Thursday.

JONATHAN JANSEN: Prof Mayosi's suicide and the high cost of leadership at universities

'He suffered greatly when students occupied his offices during the fees protests, humiliating and insulting this gentle man to the extent that he had ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

How Cuba’s medical model could transform South Africa's

System produces comprehensively trained doctors who can practise both in cities and deep rural areas, writes Lungile Pepeta
Opinion
5 months ago

Tributes pour in for acclaimed medical pioneer Bongani Mayosi

Cardiologist Bongani Mayosi was deeply committed to growing the next generation of clinician scientists, and lent his support to the health ...
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Don’t panic about land expropriation, minister ...
National
2.
Electricity usage falls in June due to load ...
National
3.
Future of SA’s vaping industry is hazy
National
4.
Ramaphosa’s land shock may have undermined public ...
National

Related Articles

Tributes pour in for acclaimed medical pioneer Bongani Mayosi
National

How Cuba’s medical model could transform South Africa's
Opinion

JONATHAN JANSEN: Prof Mayosi's suicide and the high cost of leadership at ...
Lifestyle

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.