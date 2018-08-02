National

Prasa keeps trains running after securing safety permit to end of August

02 August 2018 - 13:35 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Commuters wait for trains at Cape Town station. Picture: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS/THE TIMES
Commuters wait for trains at Cape Town station. Picture: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS/THE TIMES

The Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) is issuing the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) with a temporary safety permit to allow trains to continue operating.

The regulator has, however, confirmed that it has issued a contravention notice to Prasa for operating trains on August 1 without being in possession of a valid safety permit.

Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS
Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has asked for a detailed report on the matter and instructed Prasa to immediately get its trains in order‚ Eyewitness News reported on Thursday.

The temporary permit is valid until the end of August.

"It is the view of the RSR that the issuance of a temporary safety permit will assist Prasa in continuing with their operations‚ but most importantly‚ provide Prasa with another opportunity to develop robust action plans that will address the identified inadequacies‚" the regulator said in a statement.

"It is the RSR’s legislative obligation‚ as an authority responsible for overseeing rail safety‚ to ensure that operators demonstrate the highest levels of commitment towards the safety of railway operations for customers‚ staff‚ contractors‚ visitors and others who may be affected‚" RSR spokesperson Madelein Williams said.

The regulator has not specified exactly what its concerns are around the safety of the Prasa trains.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Don’t panic about land expropriation, minister ...
National
2.
Electricity usage falls in June due to load ...
National
3.
Future of SA’s vaping industry is hazy
National
4.
Ramaphosa’s land shock may have undermined public ...
National

Related Articles

Transport minister meets with MEC for transport as more trains blaze in Cape ...
National

Prasa is operating without a valid safety permit, says regulator
Companies / Transport & Tourism

JONATHAN JANSEN: The difference between sight and insight
Lifestyle

Western Cape battles to put out the fires of railway safety crisis
National / Health

It's full steam ahead to derail Transnet graft
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.