National

Electricity usage falls in June due to load shedding

The resumption of power cuts in June when Eskom workers went on strike led to a drop in electricity usage

02 August 2018 - 14:36 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The resumption of power cuts in June when Eskom’s staff started industrial action translated into a 1.8% drop in SA’s electricity usage from May, Stats SA reported on Thursday.

Stats SA’s volume of electricity generated index fell to 105.1 points in June from 106.5 points in May.

Measured in gigawatt hours (GWh), the country’s electricity generation fell to 19.8GWh from 20.2GWh in May.

SA’s electricity generation and consumption tends to rise in winter, peaking in July, the coldest month.

How badly July’s electricity generation was affected by Eskom’s labour dispute will be revealed only in Stats SA’s next monthly electricity generation report.

The amount of electricity generated and consumed tends to be a reliable barometer of a country’s economic health.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Consumers are not feeling the value from their ...
National
2.
Finances at SABC are so dire that it cannot pay ...
National
3.
Treasury suspends funds for the Employment ...
Business
4.
Don’t panic about land expropriation, minister ...
National

Related Articles

Chaos in Caracas as power failure cripples 80% of the capital
World / Americas

Load-shedding highly likely as Eskom strike continues
National / Labour

Eskom says the ‘L-word’, warning us of the high risk of load-shedding
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.