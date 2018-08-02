Electricity usage falls in June due to load shedding

The resumption of power cuts in June when Eskom’s staff started industrial action translated into a 1.8% drop in SA’s electricity usage from May, Stats SA reported on Thursday.

Stats SA’s volume of electricity generated index fell to 105.1 points in June from 106.5 points in May.

Measured in gigawatt hours (GWh), the country’s electricity generation fell to 19.8GWh from 20.2GWh in May.

SA’s electricity generation and consumption tends to rise in winter, peaking in July, the coldest month.

How badly July’s electricity generation was affected by Eskom’s labour dispute will be revealed only in Stats SA’s next monthly electricity generation report.

The amount of electricity generated and consumed tends to be a reliable barometer of a country’s economic health.