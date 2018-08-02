National

Don’t panic about land expropriation, minister tells farmers

02 August 2018 - 14:40 Bobby Jordan
Senzeni Zokwana. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DANIEL BORN
Senzeni Zokwana. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DANIEL BORN

Farmers should not panic about land expropriation without compensation‚ Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana said on Thursday.

"The call is on farmers not to panic but to make sure they participate in the process‚" Zokwana said during a media conference in Cape Town about the allocation of fishing rights. He said the expropriation process would not be allowed to disrupt food production and security‚ in line with comments made previously by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The aim is to bring justice to people deprived of their own land‚" said Zokwana‚ adding that he concurred that "food security be sustained at all costs".

The minister cautioned against people using the government’s land reform programme "as political fodder" to serve ulterior motives, saying he knew the land question was emotive and that fears around land expropriation were affecting some farmers’ deliberations about buying seed for the coming planting season, but he reiterated that land reform should never impact on food production.

He said the government also aims to assist emerging farmers participate in other areas of the agriculture value chain‚ such as food processing and distribution. "Agriculture has shown it can absorb many people in employment and boost GDP. We need to work carefully in this area."

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Consumers are not feeling the value from their ...
National
2.
Finances at SABC are so dire that it cannot pay ...
National
3.
Treasury suspends funds for the Employment ...
Business
4.
Don’t panic about land expropriation, minister ...
National

Related Articles

Ramaphosa’s land shock may have undermined public participation, says Peter Leon
National

ANC aims for ‘explicit clarity’ in land law
National

Yes, but what does Ramaphosa’s land announcement really mean?
Opinion

PETER BRUCE: ANC land decision end of the beginning
Opinion / Columnists

WATCH: The ANC, the EFF and the divisive land issue
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.