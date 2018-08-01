SAA moved from finance ministry to public enterprises ministry

President Cyril Ramaphosa has transferred ailing SAA from the ministry of finance to the ministry of public enterprise. This was revealed in a presidential proclamation gazetted on Wednesday.

"In terms of Section 97 of the Constitution … I hereby transfer the administration, powers and functions in trusted by the South African Airways Act, 2007 and all amendments thereto, from the minister of finance to the minister of public enterprises, with effect from August 1 2018," the proclamation read.

It was signed on July 25.

This means the clean up at SAA is now in the hands of Pravin Gordhan, who has already been cleaning up the boards and state-owned entities that were seen to be part of the state-capture debacle. In 2014, when Nhlanhla Nene was finance minister, SAA was moved away from the control of then public enterprises minister Lynne Brown to the finance ministry.