Mmusi Maimane wants Parliament to reconvene urgently to address divisive land issue

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called for Parliament to reconvene urgently to deal with the contentious issue of land expropriation without compensation.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s late night announcement on national television on Tuesday that the ANC had decided to change the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation. Parliament’s constitutional review committee is currently holding public hearings across the country on the matter and is due to report back in September.

Maimane said on Wednesday that Ramaphosa’s announcement "is a direct attempt to undermine Parliament and is contributing to no confidence in the economy".

"I have therefore written to the speaker of the national assembly, Baleka Mbete, requesting the immediate reconvening of Parliament for an urgent sitting to deliberate on this matter. Parliament’s constitutional review committee was established to ensure the voice of the people is heard as to whether section 25 of the Constitution ought to be amended. We need to establish where this process has been properly followed," said Maimane.

Parliament is currently in recess and is only due to reconvene in the middle of August.

"It beggars belief that while there are still half a million submissions to be processed by the constitutional review committee, and no less than five public hearings still to be conducted in the Western Cape, the ANC has decided to jump the gun, undermine this public consultation procedure, and render the entire process moot," he said.