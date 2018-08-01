Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
ANC will not nationalise land and has no designs on people’s houses

01 August 2018 - 14:37 Natasha Marrian
The ANC will not nationalise land; it will be handing over title deeds so that the people own land, the party said on Tuesday.

The ANC decided at a two-day lekgotla to amend the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation. It resolved on expropriating land without compensation at its national conference in December and has been through an intensive process to decide whether it required an amendment the Constitution.

After its land summit in May, the ANC said it did not believe that the Constitution had to be amended to expropriate land without compensation. However, head of its economic development sub-committee Enoch Godongwana said it as clear that the majority of the people of the country want the Constitution amended.

The party realised this as it observed the hearings by Parliament’s constitutional review committee, which is on the brink of wrapping up its work.

"It is very clear our members … were supporting [an] amendment and we are clear land must be redistributed to the people," said NEC member Ronald Lamola. "It means we are going to take it and give it to people who are going to use it. We are going to give you title deeds. We are not nationalising the land of this country because if we do that we going to dispossessed a black farmer and lack people who have houses. We can’t nationalise houses of people."

Lamola said the ANC wanted to transform land ownership because so much of the country’s land was owned by white people. "Seventy-two percent remains in the hands of white people. We are going to transform that 72%. You can call it land affirmative action."

The parliamentary process will continue but the ANC will make a submission on the decision it has taken on the amendment of the Constitution. The party dismissed questions over whether it’s radical step on land was motivated by the EFF dominating at the land hearings.

NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said land redistribution is a long-standing ANC policy and dates back to the freedom charter.

CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We are going to amend the constitution on land

Full text of late-night announcement that the ANC is going ahead with constitutional amendments to enable the expropriation of land without ...
How to change the Constitution in seven steps

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the ANC will go ahead with an amendment to the Constitution regarding expropriation of land without pay
Eight important things to watch in SA this week

A raft of crucial gauges of the country’s economic health are due — including jobs and trade stats — while the Guptas crop up more ...
Yes, but what does Ramaphosa’s land announcement really mean?

The president’s late-night statement provides certainty — but also contains within it an important uncertainty, writes Ray Hartley
Resolving the land redistribution issue is critical for SA’s future

SPONSORED | Two key factors are shifting the focus from agricultural land ownership to redistribution of urban land
