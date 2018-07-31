National

Upcoming report says violence is ‘common place in schools’

The Human Sciences Research Council study and aims to ‘create safe school environments by dealing with violence against girls’

31 July 2018 - 18:41 Matthew Savides
School teacher's desk. Picture: THE TIMES
Violence is "commonplace in schools"‚ the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) has found following a study in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town.

Although full details of the study are only expected to be released on Friday‚ the council revealed some of their findings in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. Among the major findings‚ the council said‚ was "that violence is commonplace and occurs mostly in classrooms‚ on sports fields‚ or in bathrooms".

Other findings include intimate partner violence being widespread‚ the most common forms being‚ in order‚ verbal threats‚ slapping‚ pushing/hair-pulling‚ hitting (with a fist or object)‚ kicking‚ dragging‚ beating‚ choking‚ burning‚ threats with weapons; sexual violence as a form of intimate partner violence; and while 41% of primary school learners experienced sexual violence in an intimate partnership in the 12 months preceding the study‚ it also found that younger learners are less likely to report intimate partner violence.

The council worked in partnership with Grassroot Soccer and the Soul City Institute for Social Justice‚ through the Kwanele Project‚ to conduct the baseline study‚ titled Sexual Violence in Schools in SA. The study "aims to create safe school environments by dealing with violence against girls and is delivered through peer educators in Khayelitsha"‚ the council said.

The full details of the study are expected to be released at the Chris Hani High School in Khayelitsha on Friday from 11.30am.

