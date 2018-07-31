National

South Africans continue to grow poorer, salary index shows

31 July 2018 - 11:01 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

After taking inflation into account, the average South African salary declined by 2.4% in June from the same month in 2017.

The average take-home pay for formally employed South Africans paid via the national payment system was R14,302 in June in current prices, reduced to R13,593 after stripping out inflation, a monthly report by interbank payment service BankservAfrica said on Tuesday.

"Real take-home pay for June experienced its largest decline since early 2017 owing to rising inflation and the delay of annual salary adjustments and back-pay in the public sector, the leading employer in SA," BankservAfrica said.

In current prices, salaries grew 2% over the year while inflation was 4.6%, effectively leaving South Africans 2.4% poorer.

"The real take-home pay collapse in June is due to the three-month delay in annual salary adjustments of the public sector," Economists.co.za chief economist Mike Schüssler said.

The public sector makes up about 30% of the BankservAfrica take-home pay index, and public sector wage increases backdated to April were only paid in July — so will only appear in next month’s report.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Another PIC director quits as board faces ...
National
2.
South Africans continue to grow poorer, salary ...
National
3.
Outa to ask finance minister to reduce fuel levy ...
National
4.
Policy on pregnant pupils fails to focus on their ...
National / Education

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.