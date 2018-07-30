Themba Maseko leaves BLSA ‘amicably’ after his one-year contract ends

Themba Maseko’s contract with Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) is up and he has not been offered a renewal.

BLSA will be looking for a new head of communications as Maseko’s contract comes to an end on Tuesday.

Maseko was appointed as the director of communications for the business organisation last year. However, he was under a fixed contract for one year.

BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale told Business Day on Monday: "We mutually parted ways. He was under a one year contract that ends on July 31."

"He is leaving for other opportunities but we would have loved to have him stay on."

At his appointment, Mohale said Maseko’s wealth of experience to drive media and stakeholder engagement strategy would make business more relevant to the needs of SA.

On Monday, Maseko said: "I left amicably. There was no conflict or tension. My understanding was that I was always only going to be kept on for a year."

Maseko said he would be exploring business opportunities in the market and that there had been no offer to renew his contract.

"That discussion never came up," he said.

Maseko is a former Cabinet spokesperson and served as CEO of Government Communications Information Services. He has held senior roles across government and the private sector, including Ricopart Investments founder and director, Muvoni Investment director, Public Works director-general and superintendent-general of the Gauteng Department of Education.