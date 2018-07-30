National

Ipid probes allegations of a cover-up of shooting involving eThekwini speaker’s driver

30 July 2018 - 09:38 Bongani Mthethwa and Jeff Wicks
Picture: ISTOCK
Why was the luxury car belonging to the eThekwini municipality speaker parked at an Umlazi garage in the early hours of the morning?

What led to a woman being shot dead by the driver‚ and who covered it up?

These are some of questions before the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) following the shooting of 30-year-old Thandeka Gwala outside a garage in Q-section in the early hours of July 1‚ in front of shocked petrol attendants‚ by her boyfriend‚ Philani Zuma‚ the driver and bodyguard of speaker William Lekgoa Mapena.

Ipid has confirmed it is investigating the double shooting after allegations that the Durban metro police were sworn to secrecy about the incident and that officials at the municipality kept it under wraps.

Municipal officials declined to comment‚ saying this was a criminal matter‚ and referred queries to the police.

