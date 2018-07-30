Eight important things to watch in SA this week
Monday:
• Credit extension growth for June: This is expected to remain muted, after a business-led slowdown in May, although higher vehicle sales in June offer hope for an uptick in consumer lending.
Tuesday:
• Quarterly labour force survey for the second quarter: the unemployment rate is not expected to have improved from 26.7% in the first quarter.
• Trade balance for June: A somewhat larger surplus is expected, after a R3.5bn surplus in May, as June is usually a good month. This could support the rand.
Wednesday:
• Land hearings draw to a close: Hearings on whether a constitutional change is needed to enable expropriation without compensation take place in Oudtshoorn, Beaufort West and Cape Town, from Wednesday.
• Absa’s manufacturing PMI: the purchasing managers index for the sector is not expected to have changed much from June’s 47.9, which below the key 50-point level.
• New vehicle sales growth for July: downward pressure comes from higher fuel prices and other burdens on consumers, while support comes from above-inflation wage settlements and competitive pricing in the sector.
Thursday:
• SABS updates MPs on forensic investigation: Parliament’s portfolio committee on trade and industry holds a follow-up meeting with the South African Bureau of Standards, for a progress report on the probe, which includes the SABS-issued certificate for substandard coal from the Gupta-owned Brakfontein Mine.
Saturday:
• Closing arguments in audit watchdog Irba’s inquiry into Gupta-owned Linkway Trading, as part of its investigation of audit firm KPMG.
