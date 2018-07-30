National

Joao Rodrigues granted bail after appearing in court over Ahmed Timol’s death

30 July 2018 - 12:50 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Joao Rodrigues, the apartheid policeman implicated in the murder of slain activist Ahmed Timol, is seen in the dock before court proceedings on the 30th of July 2018. Picture: ALON SKUY
Apartheid activist Ahmed Timol’s family is relieved that somebody is finally being held accountable for his death after he "fell" from the 10th floor of a police building more than four decades ago.

Joao Rodrigues‚ the apartheid policeman implicated in the murder of the slain activist‚ appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after it emerged on Sunday that he had been issued with a warrant of arrest. He was granted bail of R2‚000.

Rodrigues‚ 80‚ gave evidence in 2017 at the reopened inquest into Timol’s death. The inquest‚ at the Pretoria High Court‚ replaced a 1972 court finding attributing the death to suicide and replaced it with murder.

Rodrigues was a member of the security branch and the last known person to have seen Timol alive before the 29-year-old activist "fell to his death"‚ according to the official report‚ from a 10th floor window at John Vorster Square (now known as Johannesburg Central Police Station) in 1971.

Rodrigues handed himself over to police on Sunday.

Imtiaz Cajee‚ Timol’s nephew‚ said of Rodrigues’s arrest: "One is filled with mixed emotions that more than four decades later I witnessed him handing himself over and having his first court appearance."

Cajee expressed gratitude to the director or public prosecutions for charging Rodrigues. "It’s been a long journey and we accepted fate that nothing would happen. [But in] nine months we’ve managed to overturn the outcome of [the death report via] the inquiry.

"We are happy that we will be able to get to the heart of the matter. It’s important for people like Rodriguez to disclose what happened as opposed to the inquests.

"The Timol matter is one of many. My heart goes out to Thembelihle Simelane’s family for the Cradock four assassination‚" said Cajee.

