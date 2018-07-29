Former apartheid officer in Ahmed Timol case to face murder charge

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed on Sunday that 80-year-old former apartheid officer Joao Rodrigues, who was identified in the Ahmed Timol case, will appear in court on Monday on a charge of murder.

"He will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court [on Monday] charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice‚" said NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Louw.

The first inquest in 1972 found that anti-apartheid activist Timol had committed suicide while in custody. But his relatives secured a second inquest, which was held at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in 2017. The suicide finding was replaced with one that Timol died at the hands of security branch police officers.

Rodrigues, who worked in administration at John Vorster Square (now Johannesburg Central Police Station) in 1971, is the last known person to have seen the 29-year-old Timol, alive.

Rodrigues repeated to the second inquest what he had said at the first inquest into Timol’s death in 1971. He said that he had "never touched" Timol and that he had declined to write the statement his seniors had allegedly wanted.

The former policeman said that Timol had jumped to his death after he had asked Rodrigues to allow him to go to the bathroom.

At the time Rodrigues entered the office where Timol was held two policemen‚ Capt JZ van Niekerk and Capt JH Gloy‚ were inside with him. They had been interrogating Timol.

After receiving word that more people had been detained Van Niekerk and Gloy left Rodrigues alone with Timol to guard him.

It was then that Timol had asked to go to the bathroom. According to Rodrigues‚ Timol allegedly moved swiftly to the window and jumped while Rodrigues was moving a chair.

"I saw a movement from the corner of my right eye. I quickly looked up and I saw Timol moving‚" he testified. "I tried my best. I moved as fast as possible‚ but I could not reach him."

During the reopened inquest‚ Judge Billy Mothle warned Rodrigues that if he was found to be implicated in Timol’s death he could face prosecution.

Mothle found that Timol "died as a result of having being pushed to fall, an act which was committed by members of the security branch with dolus eventualis as a form of intent, and prima facie amounting to murder".

Rodrigues did not appear before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and so does not have amnesty for any crimes he committed or was an accessory to during apartheid.

