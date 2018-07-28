'If TRC had tackled land‚ the landscape would be tranquil'

This pain was now emerging at land hearings around the country. "Generations and generations of children who are experiencing not immediate trauma but intergenerational trauma are talking there in those hearings about why they believe the problem is with the constitution‚" said Ngcukaitobi.

"All of us know that the problem is not with the constitution‚ the problem has been the failure to resolve the unresolved issues despite an enabling environment‚ despite an enabling legal framework."

Ngcukaitobi said South Africa should shift its focus from restitution to what citizens need‚ because even if outstanding land claims were settled it would amount to a drop in the ocean.

"I want the land but I don’t want the land in the Eastern Cape where my father is from. I want the land in Johannesburg. That is why I say we really need to focus on what we need‚ and if it is about citizenship why don’t I get the land where I work?"

Sachs said the TRC could not have included land because "we weren’t strong enough then". The commission had dealt with perpetrators of crimes‚ and "we thought parliament would examine apartheid".

He said recent criticism of the TRC came from a new generation which felt there had been insufficient accounting for injustices of the past and "injustices that continue into today".

Sachs‚ who had his right arm blown off by a car bomb in Mozambique while he was involved in the Struggle against apartheid‚ said: "I walk around with a short arm. In Mozambique there are people without legs. They were child soldiers‚ their country hasn’t recovered from the devastation of the civil war.

"In South Africa we have avoided that. We don’t have to pick up a gun."