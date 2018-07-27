SABS CE loses fight to remain on board

South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) CEO Boni Mehlomakulu’s efforts to fight her removal from the organisation’s board faltered in the High Court in Pretoria this week.

The SABS plays a critical role in testing products and giving its stamp of approval of their quality and safety.

Earlier in July, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies dismissed the SABS board and replaced it with three officials from his department as administrators. This was after Davies, in June, issued a notice of his intention to suspend the board, which included Mehlomakulu.

Three board members resigned after receiving the notice, while other board members made collective and individual responses to it.

The decision to remove the board and place the organisation under administration followed complaints that it was dysfunctional and poorly managed.

There were allegations that the SABS issued an irregular certificate of approval for noncompliant coal delivered by Tegeta’s Brakfontein mine to Eskom. It emerged that a Tegeta employee was at the SABS testing station in August 2015 when the certificate was issued. Third parties are not allowed during testing procedures.

Early in 2018, former head of Eskom generation Matshela Koko justified the acceptance of noncompliant coal by Eskom on the basis that it had been given a certificate of approval by SABS.

Trade and industry director-general Lionel October told Parliament that the minister had instructed the board to undertake a full forensic inquiry into the irregular issuance of a certificate for Tegeta’s coal.

The court struck Mehlomakulu’s application off the court roll on Tuesday, on the basis that it was not urgent. It also found that Davies had acted in the public interest by removing the board.

Mehlomakulu accused the minister of acting unlawfully when he "lumped" her into the same group as the board while she was only a member by virtue of her position as CEO.

She told Business Day she was disappointed by the court’s decision. She said the dismissal of her application was based on a "procedural failure".

The CEO said she was consulting her legal team and considering the way forward.

The Department of Trade and Industry did not comment on the court case.

Mehlomakulu argued that Davies had stripped her of her executive power, effectively changing her employment conditions without due process.

However, in court papers, Davies and October denied she had been stripped of her executive power as she was not removed as CEO.

"Since the removal of the board and the appointment of three officials from the department of trade and industry as administrators … there has been two centres of power at the SABS," Mehlomakulu said.

"This has led to disorder, immobilised employees and created anxiety among key stakeholders. Furthermore, the SABS’s reputation has been dealt a blow, unjustifiably so, and an opportunity to present facts will restore its reputation as a competent, reliable and outstanding organisation," she said.

Mehlomakulu on Thursday said she was "deeply saddened" by the events of the past few months. She said that at the heart of the SABS saga was the battle for the consumer.

"It is in the interest of South African industry and consumers that the SABS is shielded from political interference in the approval of products. Throughout this process, however, I remain deeply respectful of the minister and I believe that he has been misinformed and misled," Mehlomakulu said.

