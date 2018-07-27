Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

Parties and unions in bids to steer PIC probe

Solidarity starts court action to compel corporation to provide information on transactions

27 July 2018 - 05:06 Carol Paton
Under fire: Bantu Holomisa, leader of the UDM, is accused of not giving Lebashe and Harith an opportunity to defend themselves before he sent his letter with fresh allegations to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding a probe into the PIC. Picture: LULAMILE FENI/DAILY DISPATCH
Under fire: Bantu Holomisa, leader of the UDM, is accused of not giving Lebashe and Harith an opportunity to defend themselves before he sent his letter with fresh allegations to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding a probe into the PIC. Picture: LULAMILE FENI/DAILY DISPATCH

Several political and trade union groups launched bids on Thursday to influence the investigation into the affairs of the Public Investment Corporation that Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene announced on Wednesday.

Nene announced two inquiries: an independent inquiry into governance at the PIC for which he will choose the head and set the terms of reference, and a forensic inquiry into several directors including CEO Dan Matjila, that will be run by the fund manager’s board.

The PIC manages nearly R2-trillion in government pension and other funds.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, who has an active court application to force Nene to hold an investigation and suspend Matjila, aims to influence the terms of reference of the inquiry. Holomisa has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa urging that the PIC’s relationship with Harith General Partners, an investment company it established in 2006, be included.

Harith is run by a former PIC employee, Tshepo Mahloele.

Holomisa — who has been gagged by a court from making defamatory statements about Mahloele, his investment vehicle Lebashe and his business partner, former ANC politician Jabu Moleketi — alleges numerous conflicts of interest in the dealings of Mahloele.

Holomisa wants the inquiry’s terms of reference to include the establishment of Harith and the investments made by the Government Employees Pension Fund into a Harith vehicle, the Pan African Infrastructure Development Fund.

Trade union Solidarity also entered the fray on Thursday, announcing that it had launched a court application to compel the PIC to provide it with information on various transactions. These included the PIC’s investment in Independent Newspapers, VBS Mutual Bank and oil and gas company Camac.

Cosatu and the DA said it was imperative that the two amendment bills before Parliament — one introduced by the DA, and the other by Parliament’s finance committee — must be processed.

While there are some differences between the bills, both would compel the PIC to disclose details of all its unlisted investments annually.

Cosatu also hinted that it was inappropriate that Nene, as a former chairman of the PIC when he served as deputy finance minister from 2008 to 2014, should appoint the investigation but stopped short of saying that he should not do so.

“We still find it interesting that Minister Nhlanhla Nene is talking about investigating [the] PIC, when he is also a former chairperson of the same institution,” Cosatu said.

patonc@businesslive.co.za

 

Nhlanhla Nene sets up inquiry into PIC

The independent inquiry will examine the asset manager while CEO Dan Matjila and chief financial officer face forensic probes
National
1 day ago

PIC board member quits amid divisions

It is understood that nonexecutive director Claudia Manning and several other board members are unhappy with chairman Mondli Gungubele’s leadership
National
3 days ago

PIC’s Dan Matjila will hear his fate by the end of the week

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is planning to announce ‘decisive steps’ to deal with governance issues at the PIC as well as allegations of dodgy ...
National
3 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Dan Matjila in focus but PIC must be in picture

The departure of senior executives is a symptom of a broader problem concerning the culture and toxic work environment at the Public Investment ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SABS CE loses fight to remain on board
National
2.
More legal fights expected after broker ruling
National
3.
Parties and unions in bids to steer PIC probe
National
4.
Zondo inquiry under pressure to expand its scope ...
National

Related Articles

Nhlanhla Nene sets up inquiry into PIC
National

PIC board member quits amid divisions
National

JOHN DLUDLU: Dan Matjila in focus but PIC must be in picture
Opinion / Columnists

Treasury split over action on PIC chief Dan Matjila
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.