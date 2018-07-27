Getting it right: Sama sets record straight on misappropriation allegations

Sama [the South African Medical Association] finds it regrettable that the Business Day articles — Medical body denies accusation of fraud, published on February 26; and Plan to disband Sama union no longer on the cards, February 27 — created the incorrect impression that trade union activities are not taking place and that funds are misappropriated. Had Sama been asked to clarify these allegations, it would have pointed out that its trade union activities are fully functional.

Sama would also have clarified that, since its inception in 1996, the trade union has been subsidised by the company.

It should be noted that, in the first instance, doctors join Sama because they want to belong to a professional association that caters for the specific needs of medical professionals in SA, including but not limited to trade union representation.

Sama members pay membership fees to receive a variety of benefits and these fees are higher than average trade union-only fees. Members do not exclusively belong to the trade union (almost half of them cannot belong to a trade union because they are in private practice), and when they do belong to the trade union by virtue of the fact that they earn salaries, their professional association membership fees are proportionally allocated — not only contributing to trade union services but also to overarching professional services, such as interaction and negotiation with all major players in the health industry on their behalf, exclusive access to medical journals, and discounted rates from various member benefit partners. Agency fees are, however, allocated to trade union activities in full.

It is naïve to allege that Sama misappropriates membership fees without considering the above and without taking into account that income must equally relate to expenses to ensure adequate services. Sama can account for every cent, as is evident in its annual audited financial statements.

Sama welcomes this opportunity to set the record straight.