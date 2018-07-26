SA open to future Russian nuclear deal, says ANC’s Paul Mashatile
26 July 2018 - 09:16
UPDATED 26 July 2018 - 09:34
The ANC wants greater private investment in struggling state-owned power utility Eskom, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said on Thursday.
Mashatile said the party was holding discussions about splitting up Eskom’s operations.
He was speaking during a business breakfast on the sideline of a Brics summit in Johannesburg.
Cash-strapped Eskom reported a R2.3bn loss for the financial year to end-March.
Mashatile also said SA could not, for now, afford massive nuclear expansion, and SA’s strategy on nuclear energy should be to avoid a "big bang approach".
