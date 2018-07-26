SA open to future Russian nuclear deal, says ANC’s Paul Mashatile

The ANC wants greater private investment in struggling state-owned power utility Eskom, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said on Thursday.

Mashatile said the party was holding discussions about splitting up Eskom’s operations.

He was speaking during a business breakfast on the sideline of a Brics summit in Johannesburg.

Cash-strapped Eskom reported a R2.3bn loss for the financial year to end-March.

Mashatile also said SA could not, for now, afford massive nuclear expansion, and SA’s strategy on nuclear energy should be to avoid a "big bang approach".