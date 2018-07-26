National

SA open to future Russian nuclear deal, says ANC’s Paul Mashatile

The party’s treasurer-general also called for greater private sector investment in Eskom

26 July 2018 - 09:16 Tanisha Heiberg
UPDATED 26 July 2018 - 09:34
Paul Mashatile. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Paul Mashatile. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The ANC wants greater private investment in struggling state-owned power utility Eskom, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said on Thursday.

Mashatile said the party was holding discussions about splitting up Eskom’s operations.

He was speaking during a business breakfast on the sideline of a Brics summit in Johannesburg.

Cash-strapped Eskom reported a R2.3bn loss for the financial year to end-March.

Mashatile also said SA could not, for now, afford massive nuclear expansion, and SA’s strategy on nuclear energy should be to avoid a "big bang approach".

Executives return after nuclear safety breach inquiry ends

NTP board reinstates three executives and plans a review of the company’s organisational structure to improve safety management
National
16 days ago

Nuclear was not discussed in Russia meeting, insists David Mabuza

The deputy president was adamant that nuclear was not on the agenda during his recent trip to congratulate Vladimir Putin — and nor were ...
National
1 month ago

Jeff Radebe distinctly quiet about nuclear power at African Utility Week

The energy minister spoke extensively about successes in renewables and made no mention of nuclear power, at the conference in Cape Town
National
2 months ago

Jeff Radebe pledges to consult widely on future of energy mix

The energy minister says it is critical for the department to finalise the policies 'soon' to provide policy certainty
National
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
New court ruling will change the nature of labour ...
National / Labour
2.
Buffalo City councillors clash over plan to fund ...
National
3.
Herman Mashaba cheers Joburg’s much-improved ...
National
4.
SA open to future Russian nuclear deal, says ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.