Pleas and division at Westonaria land hearings

Dressed in a bathrobe and pajamas, an angry and tearful Zanele Madi broke down as she told the Joint Constitutional Review Committee in Zulu that section 25 of the Constitution should be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

She told the committee she had been evicted three days earlier from her home in Fleurhof, Johannesburg. It was her "lived experience" that made her support the amendment, Madi told the committee hearing in Westonaria, almost an hour’s drive from her former home.

Land is an fraught issue in Gauteng, which faces a major housing backlog. The shortage fuels anger that spills onto the streets as people crammed in overcrowded spaces, often with nowhere else to go, vent their frustration.

Speaker after speaker, many of whom were aligned to the Economic Freedom Fighters, made passionate pleas for the Constitution to be amended.

Equally emotional Westonaria residents, who were fewer in number, argued for no change.

Economic issues dominated the calls for a section 25 amendment. People wanted property to start their own businesses and to employ others. They wanted a dignified place to live and residential stability according to democratic restitution promises.

A woman, who identified herself only as Blom from Toeskomsrus, said in Afrikaans that Toekomsrus had thousands of backyard dwellers and that they lived like "rats in one place".

"We ask government to give the land back to its rightful owners," she said.

The dearth of reliable statistics showed at the hearing as most speakers cited varying land ownership numbers to support their appeals.

Muldersdrift farmer Deon Lotz said he was against amending section 25. He said he was a white man born on South African soil and that he could do nothing to change the colour of his skin. Any farmer, regardless of the colour of their skin, should be allowed to farm, he said.

Trevor Roberts of the West Rand said there could be no fairness expected from the process if the ANC had already promised Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini that his land would not be affected.

Soweto resident Lebogang Oscar Mahlangu advised support for the amendment, saying "if they don’t support it, we will expropriate it without the Constitution or legislation".

A woman, who did not identify herself, warned amid shouting from a elderly man in the hall, that because of all the heightened emotions people would take the law into their own hands if the Constitution was not amended.

The hearings continue in Vereeniging on Friday and in Pretoria West on Saturday.