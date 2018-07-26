Msimang — a member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military High Command from 1966 to 1969‚ former chair of SANParks and the iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority, current chair of Corruption Watch SA, and CEO of the Oliver & Adelaide Tambo Foundation — said he believed there was no other park in the country that had done as much for community conservation than iSimangaliso.

Though he did not throw any further light on why Zaloumis or Castis left so unexpectedly‚ Msimang said in prepared remarks that he intended to document the achievements of the park in the future‚ along with its "challenges and obstacles".

He listed a string of projects that iSimangaliso had been involved in‚ from creating 165‚000 temporary or permanent jobs for local communities over 15 years; signing co-management agreements with land claimants; and implementing bursary schemes, Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) procurement agreements, and small-business development projects.

Over this period‚ more than 20‚000ha of alien plants and 16‚000ha of gum and pine trees had been removed from the shores of Lake St Lucia. Nearly R300m had been spent on tourism infrastructure and more than 3‚500 wild animals re-introduced to the park in a mini Noah’s Ark "re-wilding" project.

More than 1-billion m³ of dredge sand had also been removed from the Umfolozi River estuary to restore the ecology of SA’s largest estuarine lake following decades of degradation associated with neighbouring sugar cane plantations and inland soil erosion.

WWF SA CEO Dr Morné du Plessis said Msimang is "undisputedly one of the most significant contributors to the post-1994 conservation sector in SA" and that the award recognised exceptional South Africans who inspired people to live in harmony with nature for the benefit of the country and its people.

Msimang‚ who was born near Edendale‚ Pietermaritzburg‚ has a BSc (entomology and biology) from the University of Zambia and an MBA from the US International University in San Diego‚ California. He served as secretary to former ANC president Oliver Tambo from 1969 to 1971. After his return to SA‚ he was appointed CEO of SANParks in 1997 and was a co-founder of the African Parks organisation and board member of the Peace Parks Foundation.