Constitutional Court set to pass judgment on status of labour brokers

The Constitutional Court will on Thursday hand down its judgment on the status of labour brokers in the employment of contract employees.

The section in contestation before the court was a result of amendments to section 198a of the Labour Relations Act (LRA), which sought to regulate temporary employment services amid complaints of exploitation by labour unions.

Labour brokers will find out whether they remain employers when contract employees are hired permanently by their clients or whether they will be eliminated from the employment equation completely.

If the Constitutional Court finds in favour of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA’s (Numsa’s) argument, the judgment will have an adverse effect on the profitability of temporary employment services.

The exclusion, if it passes, would, however, only apply in terms of the LRA.

Thursday’s judgment will come after an appeal application brought by Assign Services.

The labour brokerage has challenged an earlier judgment by the Labour Appeal Court, which found only clients would be considered as sole employers when temporary workers are absorbed in terms of the LRA.

According to the amendment that brought about the changes in the LRA, labour brokers can place qualifying workers in temporary contracts for only three months, following which clients must absorb the workers and offer permanent contracts.

The case was originally heard at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) when the company’s employees, represented by Numsa, challenged the dual-employer interpretation. In 2015 the matter was argued before the Labour Court, which set aside the CCMA award that had found in favour of the workers and precluded the role of labour brokers as employers in terms of the legislation under contestation.

Numsa approached the Labour Appeal Court, which overturned the decision.

The Labour Appeal Court said that the purpose of section 198A(3)(b) was not to transfer the contract of employment between Assign and the placed workers to Krost, but to create a "statutory" employment relationship between the company and the workers it hires as permanent staff after three months.

The attorney for Assign, Craig Kirchmann, told Business Day that if for the purposes of the LRA the labour broker falls out of the picture, that would take away their direct legal involvement in issues such as retrenchments and dismissals, as everything would vest with the client.

However, they would continue to perform other functions in terms of the contract of employment and income tax law, among other legislation, said Kirchmann.

Extra liability

"No matter what this court rules, the labour brokers are not falling out of the picture completely as the unions have said....

"We are not overly concerned … first prize is after three months nothing changes between employees and labour broker and that the client is added as a second employer and acquires extra liability in terms of the LRA," Kirchmann said.

Meanwhile, Numsa has argued that having dual employers would confuse workers and render the amendments to the LRA useless.

The union also insisted that the sole employer interpretation does not ban the practice but regulates the relationship with lower-paid workers.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za