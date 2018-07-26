National

Buffalo City councillors clash over plan to fund Ayanda Matiti’s boxing match

26 July 2018 - 11:40 Mamela Ndamase
Ayanda Matiti is flanked by young boxing prospects Sabelo Nkosi, left, and Ntlantla Tyira at Orient Theatre. Picture: SUPPIED
A Buffalo City metro council meeting collapsed on Wednesday after a heated debate erupted over an attempt to spend millions of ratepayers’ money on an upcoming boxing tournament.

At the centre of the controversy is former ANC Youth League provincial chairman Ayanda Matiti’s Xaba Boxing Promotions outfit‚ which was earmarked for a R3.4m handout from the Buffalo City metro’s coffers.

The metro’s sports sponsorship committee granted the same company R399‚000 for an event that was held on June 17. The committee is allowed to approve funding less than R400‚000. Any funding above that needs council approval.

The R3.4m was recommended for the upcoming "5th Annual Celebrations of Madiba as a Boxer" tournament in the name of Nelson Mandela.

The event is scheduled for Friday in East London.

Matiti had requested R10m from the metro‚ but the report tabled before council on Thursday recommended that the company be granted R3.4m.

Chaos erupted in the council chamber after ANC councillors supported the move to grant Matiti the money.

