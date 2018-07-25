SABC insists CEO’s dual roles will benefit editorial

The SABC appears determined to retain its controversial policy of assigning the CEO the responsibility of editor-in-chief, despite several objections.

In the past the public broadcaster has been highly susceptible to outside commercial and political pressure. The ability to influence the SABC’s coverage is particularly controversial close to elections.

In terms of the state broadcaster’s draft editorial policy, the role of editor-in-chief is one of many responsibilities the CEO assumes on appointment.

"It [upward referral] is an approach that is taken by the world’s premier public broadcasters. It assumes that editorial staff is familiar with the functions, duties and values of the public broadcaster and are in the best position to make editorial decisions," the draft reads.

Draft guidelines

The SABC embarked on a process to review its 2004 editorial policy in 2017 and has put together draft guidelines based on submissions it has received received to date. The second round of public consultations will start soon.

One of the contested issues is the involvement of executives in editorial decisions. The public broadcaster’s editorial policies were sharply criticised in 2016 when it took the decision to stop broadcasting footage of the destruction of public property during protests.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) stepped in and ordered the SABC to withdraw this decision, which it regarded as being in breach of the Broadcasting Act and licensing conditions.

The DA has proposed stripping the CEO of editor-in-chief responsibilities, saying top management must not be involved in making editorial decisions.

In a recent submission to the SABC’s commission of inquiry into political and editorial interferences at the broadcaster, DA MP and communications spokeswoman Phumzile Van Damme said while these upward referrals were mandatory, "it does set a dangerous precedent for top management to make news decisions".

"The DA is of the view that the SABC’s head of news, a journalist, should be made editor-in-chief. It is not the … CEO’s role to make day-to-day programming or newsroom decisions, as these decisions must at all times remain independent," she said.

According to the draft policy, the CEO’s role is not to make day-to-day programming or newsroom decisions.

However, the SABC board delegates responsibility and holds the CEO accountable for the performance of all news and other programmes.

Media Monitoring Africa said it was not happy with some aspects of the draft but could not give details.

SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said "the editorial policies play a pivotal role in providing the framework within which sound decisions regarding the SABC’s content offerings are made" to meet its mandate.