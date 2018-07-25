National

NPA refuses to review charges against French arms company Thales

25 July 2018 - 12:56 Genevieve Quintal
File photo of President Jacob Zuma in Parliament. Picture: REUTERS
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has turned down French arms company Thales request to have the decision to charge the company in the Jacob Zuma graft case reviewed.

Thales, which is Zuma’s co-accused, made representations to the national director of public prosecutions.

A highly placed source has confirmed to Business Day that the NPA has turned down the request from Thales and its subsidiary Thint.

The NPA would not comment on the matter, which will be ventilated in court later this week.

It is understood that Thales would now apply for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Zuma and Thales are expected back in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

