Zondo commission gets extension to complete state capture inquiry

The High Court in Pretoria has granted the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture an extension to complete its work.

This, however, is subject to a confirmation by the court, which will be made on October 2, the commission said on Tuesday.

The commission is headed by deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo. In May, he said the state capture inquiry was likely to take two years to complete its work, one-and-a-half years more than the time allocated.

Previously, 180 days had been set aside for the commission to complete its investigations, hearings and final report, but after an assessment this was found to be impossible.

Zondo launched the application for the extension in the high court last week.

The court granted an order on Monday calling on various people, including the President, the public protector and political parties, to show cause why the 180 days should not be extended by 24 months, calculated from March 1.

The commission said it was important to give people an opportunity to oppose the extension because the urgent application was brought by Zondo without notice.

Zondo said although the extension was subject to confirmation by the court in three months’ time, it brought "relief" to the commission.

"If the extension is confirmed on October 2, we will be able to really focus on our work without having to be concerned that in a few months’ time, the commission may have to stop its work because the 180 days will be up, which has been the case so far, particularly for many of the people appointed to assist the commission or to work for the commission, " the deputy chief justice said.