National

ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi vows to ‘permanently terminate’ e-tolls

24 July 2018 - 11:46 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: SOWETAN
Newly elected Gauteng ANC deputy chairman Panyaza Lesufi says a resolution has been taken to set up a task team to look into scrapping e-tolls.

Speaking to Karima Brown on Talk Radio 702 on Monday‚ Lesufi said a resolution was taken at the ANC provincial conference held in Johannesburg at the weekend that the e-tolls be done away with.

"The conference has taken a firm decision to ensure that e-tolls are terminated and terminated permanently. We are putting up a team that will go to national and speak to those that will assist us realise this particular decision‚" Lesufi said.

He said the e-tolls were harming the ANC brand.

"We really need to let go. The reality is that these e-tolls are unpopular with our people."

Lesufi said the task team would engage on the modalities and "check the costs‚ the running and all other related matters".

The resolutions taken at the conference would be made public in August‚ Lesufi said‚ adding that it was important for the public to see them.

Twitter users‚ particularly those who have been paying e-tolls‚ reacted with fury at Lesufi’s announcement with some calling for refunds.

ANC struggles to keep members from fighting the party in the courts

Disgruntled provincial members take fights to court to block elective conferences and have results scrapped
Politics
5 days ago

David Makhura chairs ANC in Gauteng, while Sihle Zikalala to lead in KZN

Tight contest expected for the rest of the top five Gauteng positions, while delegates in Durban defy provincial leaders attempts to ensure arranged ...
Politics
3 days ago

ANC elective conferences shore up Ramaphosa

The new provincial leadership in contested Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is a blow to Zuma loyalists
Politics
1 day ago

