ANC in Kannaland appeals to Jessie Duarte to help with rogue mayor

24 July 2018 - 09:17 Aphiwe Deklerk
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte. Picture: DAYLIN PAUL
An ANC branch secretary in a small town in the Western Cape has appealed to Luthuli House to intervene in Kannaland municipality where the mayor is happily working with the DA in the only such coalition in the country.

Both the ANC and the DA in the Karoo town of Kannaland went rogue after the 2016 local government elections‚ forming a coalition without the permission of their mother bodies.

Now Eugene Ludicks‚ a branch secretary of the ANC in Kannaland‚ has appealed to ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte‚ asking her to intervene in the saga that has‚ despite repeated attempts‚ not been resolved.

Ludicks said the ANC Western Cape provincial executive committee had instructed ANC mayor Magdalene Barry and her deputy‚ Phillips Antonie‚ in May to quit — but nothing of the sort is happening.

