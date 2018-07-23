National

Turkey's president Erdogan to attend Brics summit in Joburg

23 July 2018 - 05:07 Agency Staff
Wooing: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, is building ties with Africa. Picture: REUTERS
Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan will make the latest in a string of trips to Africa this week, visiting SA and Zambia as well as attending the Brics summit, the Turkish presidency said on Sunday.

The five Brics countries — Brazil, China, India, Russia and SA, which are seen by analysts as rising challengers to established western economies — are holding the group’s latest summit in Johannesburg.

Turkey is not a member of Brics, but Erdogan will attend a special session in his capacity as the chairman of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation at the event, the presidency said.

Vladimir Putin

Previous reports have said Erdogan is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the summit’s sidelines.

Russia and Turkey have been increasing their co-operation, notably on the Syria crisis. Ankara is buying Russian S-400 air defence systems in a deal that has upset the West.

The Turkish presidency described Erdogan’s participation in Johannesburg as the "first high-level contact" between Turkey and Brics.

After the visit to SA on July 25-27, Erdogan will head to Zambia on July 28 in what the presidency said would be the first visit to that country by a Turkish head of state.

Erdogan has made expanding Turkey’s presence in both Muslim and non-Muslim Africa one of the priorities of his foreign policy. Since being elected president in 2014, he has visited 20 African countries.

Diplomacy

Ankara is aiming to establish a Turkish diplomatic mission in every African country.

It also says it wants to play a major role in development and trade on the continent.

It will be Erdogan’s first trip to Africa since his re-election on June 24 for a second term with enhanced powers.

AFP

Brics bank has $600m for SA to level the playing fields with its peers

The New Development Bank says it wants to be equitable among the five members of Brics
National
2 days ago

India’s Narendra Modi will not be arrested when he arrives in SA

The Muslim Lawyers Association had asked the NPA to arrest the prime minister for alleged crimes in Kashmir‚ India
National
2 days ago

Putin heading to SA for next Brics summit

The Russian president, together with an entourage of more than 12 government officials, is planning to attend the Johannesburg summit on July 25
National
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Not time to be inward-looking

It has been demonstrated that the extent and nature of a country’s connections, to the global and the regional economy, is one of the single ...
Opinion
5 days ago

