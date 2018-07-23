More than 57-million people live in SA, with Gauteng the most populous province
Statistics SA figures show that there is about a six-year gap in life expectancy between men and women, and about 30% of the population is younger than 15 years
There are about 57.73-million people living in SA today‚ an increase of about one-million from this time in 2017.
Statistics SA released the mid-year population estimates on Monday‚ showing that Gauteng was the country’s most populous province with about 14.7-million people residing there.
KwaZulu-Natal was in second place with about 11.4-million people. The Northern Cape had a population of about 1.23-million.
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke explained that the organisation used the latest fertility‚ mortality and migration data to estimate the size of the population of SA for its mid-year population estimates. He further explained that births were the main driver of population growth in the country‚ with about 1.2-million births recorded since this time in 2017. Net migration accounted for about 200‚000 people, and bout 500‚000 deaths were also recorded over the same period.
The study found that women still make up about 51% of the population at 29.5-million while the proportion of elderly persons aged 60 years and older was increasing over time. Of the elderly (aged 60 years and older) the highest percentage (24%)‚ or 1.18-million‚ reside in Gauteng.
There is an average of about a six-year gap in the life expectancy between males and females: 61.1 years vs 67.3 years.
The Free State‚ however‚ has a significantly lower life expectancy than the average: 55 years for men and 62 years for women. You will have to be in the Western Cape to live longer — 66 years for males and 72 years for females.
About 29.5% of the population is aged younger than 15 years and approximately 8.5%‚ or 4.89-million‚ is 60 years or older. The highest proportion of those younger than 15 years in SA live in Gauteng (21.1%) and KwaZulu-Natal (21%).
For the period 2016 to 2021‚ Gauteng and the Western Cape are estimated to have experienced the largest inflow of migrants — approximately 1‚048‚400 and 311‚000, respectively.
"Gauteng has shown the greatest increase in population numbers‚ largely due to migration, both interprovincial and international‚" Maluleke said.
The province gained about 500,000 interprovincial migrants over a five-year period. Gauteng also receives about half of all international migration into SA.
The highest number of people moving to the Western Cape were from the Eastern Cape. Statistics SA bosses explained that these were mostly people of working age‚ with children left behind in the Eastern Cape.
Chief director for demographic analysis Diego Iturralde said migrants were usually young people who were looking for economic or education opportunities.
In terms of population groups‚ the study showed that black Africans accounted for 81% of the population of SA at 46.7-million. The coloured population accounted for 9% at 5.1-million‚ the white population accounted for 8% at 4.5-million and at 1.4-million‚ the Indian/Asian population accounted for 3%.
"The black African population structure is more youthful when compared to that of the white population‚" Maluleke said.
Population structures were driven by fertility‚ mortality and migration‚ he added.
The estimated HIV prevalence rate is approximately 13.1% among the South African population‚ which represents an increase from the 2017 figure of 12.9%. The total number of people living with HIV is estimated at about 7.52-million in 2018. For adults aged 15 years to 49 years‚ an estimated 19% of the population is HIV-positive.
