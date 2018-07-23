There are about 57.73-million people living in SA today‚ an increase of about one-million from this time in 2017.

Statistics SA released the mid-year population estimates on Monday‚ showing that Gauteng was the country’s most populous province with about 14.7-million people residing there.

KwaZulu-Natal was in second place with about 11.4-million people. The Northern Cape had a population of about 1.23-million.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke explained that the organisation used the latest fertility‚ mortality and migration data to estimate the size of the population of SA for its mid-year population estimates. He further explained that births were the main driver of population growth in the country‚ with about 1.2-million births recorded since this time in 2017. Net migration accounted for about 200‚000 people, and bout 500‚000 deaths were also recorded over the same period.

The study found that women still make up about 51% of the population at 29.5-million while the proportion of elderly persons aged 60 years and older was increasing over time. Of the elderly (aged 60 years and older) the highest percentage (24%)‚ or 1.18-million‚ reside in Gauteng.