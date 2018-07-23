Blade Nzimande commends police for swift response to deadly taxi driver ambush

He said that there were well-established dispute mechanisms in the taxi industry that should be adhered to by all operators‚ regardless of their affiliation to any taxi association or grouping.

"We therefore cannot allow a small group of criminal syndicates to hold the taxi industry to ransom. We will act decisively and punish harshly those who continue to perpetuate these senseless acts of lawlessness‚" Nzimande warned.

Reacting to the weekend ambush, Francois Beukman, chairman of Parliament’s police portfolio committee, said, "While the committee is cognisant that a proper investigation would need to be undertaken to ascertain the firearms utilised in perpetrating these crimes‚ it is almost certain that illegal firearms were used.

"These firearms must be removed from our streets to deal effectively with crime."

He said the committee had on numerous occasions highlighted that in order to deal with crime effectively there was a need to eliminate illegal firearms.

"The safety strategy of the taxi industry is also necessary in the context as a large number of people who depend on this service as well as the impact these crimes have on innocent families."

He said the incident was "a further indication that violence in the taxi industry has now reached crisis levels in the country and a multisectoral intervention strategy must be implemented to effectively deal with this scourge".

The committee welcomed a 72-hour deadline given by national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole to a team of investigators to trace and arrest the killers.