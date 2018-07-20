The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will not arrest Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits SA next week.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said the Muslim Lawyers Association (MLA) had asked them to arrest Modi for alleged crimes in Kashmir‚ India — allegations based on a recent report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

"The South African authorities engaged the Indian authorities in line with our legal obligations. After evaluating the evidential material‚ information received and the applicable law‚ the NPA decided that there is presently inadequate evidence to sustain a successful prosecution and to support an application for a warrant of arrest‚" he said.

The Brics summit‚ which Modi is due to attend‚ is set to take place in Johannesburg from July 25-27.

The OHCHR report‚ published in June‚ found there were past and current human rights violations and abuses in Kashmir‚ which has suffered a conflict for 70 years.