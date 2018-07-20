Brics bank has $600m for SA to level the playing fields with its peers

The New Development Bank plans to lend as much as $600m more in SA in 2018 in an effort to level the playing field among its five member states.

The lender, backed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA (Brics), started operations in 2015 to support infrastructure projects and sustainable development initiatives in emerging economies. Leaders of the informal Brics club of nations will gather in Johannesburg next week for its 10th summit.

"Our aim is to be equitable among our five members," the bank’s president, KV Kamath, said in an interview. "If you look at the $4bn we will be doing this year, we should be lending around $800m" in each nation, he said. "I hope this year, we will hit that number."

In May, the New Development Bank announced a $200m loan to Transnet, the state-owned ports and freight operator, to rehabilitate container terminals in Durban.

It would ramp up efforts to grow sustainable infrastructure in the country with two further loans, Kamath said. One of these would go to a bank, which would then in turn lend these funds for use in renewable energy developments, he said, declining to name the institution. The second would be made available to critical infrastructure, Kamath said in the interview on Wednesday, without giving more details.

Currency risk

Separately, the New Development Bank on Thursday activated a $180m loan to Eskom that had been dormant since 2016 and which would be used to build transmission lines and a substation for the Soweto area to integrate renewable-energy projects from independent power producers, Anil Sooklal, SA’s Brics ambassador, told reporters in Johannesburg.

The Shanghai-based bank would also begin raising money and lending in rand to help insulate its clients from currency risk, Kamath said. It already does this in China.

"It took us a little time to understand how to go about getting projects in SA, but I think we are slowly going up that learning curve," he said. In 2017, the lender opened the African regional centre to assist in identifying projects in the country it can support.

The appointment of Cyril Ramaphosa as president in February, which was followed by sweeping changes to the management at some state-owned enterprises, had improved confidence, Kamath said.

