National

Brics bank has $600m for SA to level the playing fields with its peers

20 July 2018 - 09:08 Roxanne Henderson
Brics. Picture: ISTOCK
Brics. Picture: ISTOCK

The New Development Bank plans to lend as much as $600m more in SA in 2018 in an effort to level the playing field among its five member states.

The lender, backed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA (Brics), started operations in 2015 to support infrastructure projects and sustainable development initiatives in emerging economies. Leaders of the informal Brics club of nations will gather in Johannesburg next week for its 10th summit.

"Our aim is to be equitable among our five members," the bank’s president, KV Kamath, said in an interview. "If you look at the $4bn we will be doing this year, we should be lending around $800m" in each nation, he said. "I hope this year, we will hit that number."

In May, the New Development Bank announced a $200m loan to Transnet, the state-owned ports and freight operator, to rehabilitate container terminals in Durban.

It would ramp up efforts to grow sustainable infrastructure in the country with two further loans, Kamath said. One of these would go to a bank, which would then in turn lend these funds for use in renewable energy developments, he said, declining to name the institution. The second would be made available to critical infrastructure, Kamath said in the interview on Wednesday, without giving more details.

Currency risk

Separately, the New Development Bank on Thursday activated a $180m loan to Eskom that had been dormant since 2016 and which would be used to build transmission lines and a substation for the Soweto area to integrate renewable-energy projects from independent power producers, Anil Sooklal, SA’s Brics ambassador, told reporters in Johannesburg.

The Shanghai-based bank would also begin raising money and lending in rand to help insulate its clients from currency risk, Kamath said. It already does this in China.

"It took us a little time to understand how to go about getting projects in SA, but I think we are slowly going up that learning curve," he said. In 2017, the lender opened the African regional centre to assist in identifying projects in the country it can support.

The appointment of Cyril Ramaphosa as president in February, which was followed by sweeping changes to the management at some state-owned enterprises, had improved confidence, Kamath said.

Bloomberg

Increase in quantity and quality of investment will spur on dynamism

Pull out all the stops to attract more productive private sector input and funding, especially from abroad, write
Opinion
18 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa must lead like never before

These are perilous days for Ramaphosa. His greatest strength is that business in SA wants him to succeed
Opinion
22 days ago

LUMKILE MONDI: Brics bank could be more like World Bank

If the Brics bank continues to fail, it will be perceived as a political experiment forever in the shadows of the Bretton Woods institutions
Opinion
1 month ago

Odious Brics loan for Durban port project will not go unopposed

Besides being a threat to the environment, the expansion is costly and risks becoming a white elephant, write Desmond D’Sa and Patrick Bond
Opinion
1 month ago

Brics bank aims to make 30% of its loans to the private sector

The New Development Bank has just announced six new projects, taking its total loan portfolio to date to $5.1bn
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Brics bank has $600m for SA to level the playing ...
National
2.
Thulas Nxesi sets sights on R2bn lost in fishy ...
National
3.
Marikana families offered R100m — six years after ...
National
4.
Moyane and Ramaphosa unleash lawyers at first ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.