Fired ANC employee now linked to at least three heists

The police minister said security officials at the ANC’s Luthuli House ‘had their suspicions’ about Errol Velile Present

19 July 2018 - 13:57 Staff Writer
The Minister of Police Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
The Minister of Police Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA

Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday that Errol Velile Present‚ who worked at Luthuli House‚ has been linked to at least three cash-in-transit heists.

Present‚ who, until Wednesday, was an ANC employee at the party’s headquarters‚ stands accused of being involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto and was arrested on July 7. The ANC confirmed he has been fired and would face disciplinary charges as an ordinary party member.

Cele‚ speaking in Cape Town‚ said: "This is his third [alleged] cash heist … He works for the organising department on a temporary basis at Luthuli House."

He said security officials at Luthuli House had told police that they "had their suspicions" about Present. Cele said that Present has missed two previous courts appearances on charges‚ including alleged drunk driving. The Sunday Times has previously linked Present to a controversial farm deal in Limpopo.

He will appear in court along with three alleged accomplices on charges related to armed robbery and possession of hijacked motor vehicles on July 31.

