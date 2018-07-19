History will be made on July 31 when SANParks and animal welfare non-profit Network for Animals (NFA) relocates an elephant family to where it once roamed 150 years ago.

They will be moved to the northern-most part of the Addo National Park, called Darlington‚ about 90km north of Port Elizabeth.

The family of 27 elephants‚ which includes mothers‚ babies‚ teenagers‚ bulls and the matriarch‚ currently live in Addo‚ but cannot reach Darlington because of roads‚ railway lines and fences.