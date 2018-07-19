National

Christo Wiese and ENS deny involvement in alleged Tullow Oil tax dodge

Details of tax disputes are usually protected by tax secrecy laws‚ but Wiese’s matter has surfaced in an open court

19 July 2018 - 09:33
Christo Wiese. Picture HETTY ZANTMAN
South African tycoon Christo Wiese has been drawn into an alleged elaborate tax-dodging scheme under scrutiny by the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Investigative journalism team amaBhungane on Thursday published details of a complex web of transactions involving Africa’s largest law firm‚ ENSafrica‚ and multinational oil company Tullow Oil.

Wiese has denied the allegations, laid out in hundreds of pages of documents at the High Court in Cape Town.

Investigative journalist Craig McKune‚ one of the authors of the report‚ told EWN on Thursday: "We spoke to him on e-mail and he told us he has nothing to do with the restructure of the oil firm.

"SARS has accused him and that oil firm of basically colluding and bartering tax benefits but Wiese denies that."

SARS outlined its case in the court documents‚ describing how ENS allegedly devised a way for Tullow‚ which had been restructured‚ to get assets worth R3.9bn out of SA‚ without paying certain taxes.

ENS tax head Peter Dachs had denied there was tax evasion. Tullow did not respond to questions.

AmaBhungane said on Thursday that details of tax disputes were usually protected by tax secrecy laws‚ but because Wiese’s matter had surfaced in an open court‚ the public were able to get a rare view of the role allegedly played by lawyers and tax advisers in helping people and companies to "avoid tax".

